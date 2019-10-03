Wisconsin Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Visa (V); As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Share Value Declined, Holder Advisory Services Network Has Decreased Stake by $350,688

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 19,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 56,201 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75M, up from 36,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $169.83. About 10.00 million shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 93.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 293 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23,000, down from 4,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 860,958 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.98 million for 8.76 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 555,759 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.07% or 3,811 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl has 17,137 shares. Boston Ltd Co accumulated 6,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancshares invested in 11,974 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 49,712 shares. Personal Advsr holds 311,741 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 6,454 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems. M&T National Bank & Trust stated it has 22,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 123,941 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Hartford accumulated 15,208 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Services holds 1.1% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 30,673 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund invested in 0.05% or 2,890 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 173,219 shares to 396,908 shares, valued at $14.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp reported 113,297 shares. Whitnell And holds 796 shares. Moreover, Hodges Capital Management has 0.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,134 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt holds 20,561 shares. The Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsr Inc has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cantillon Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 4.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1,308 shares. Next Incorporated holds 0.25% or 13,571 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 5.67% stake. Barr E S & holds 0.03% or 1,951 shares. Chatham Grp invested in 1,425 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Botty Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverpark Capital Management Lc reported 2.79% stake. Jnba Advisors holds 6,501 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.