Wisconsin Capital Management Has Boosted By $1.98 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Lowered Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stake

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 47.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc acquired 16,100 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 50,100 shares with $6.18 million value, up from 34,000 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) stake by 3.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 7,160 shares as Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM)’s stock rose 17.49%. The Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 205,953 shares with $31.07M value, down from 213,113 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D now has $8.65B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 278,557 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 9,125 shares to 815,547 valued at $79.71M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pure Storage Inc stake by 2.04M shares and now owns 3.77 million shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57M for 46.41 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has $16600 highest and $16300 lowest target. $164.50’s average target is 10.77% above currents $148.51 stock price. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) rating on Thursday, June 20. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $16300 target. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 11 to “Outperform”.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.80% above currents $118.59 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $13200 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 3 report. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.