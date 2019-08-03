Wisconsin Capital Management Decreased Position in Wex (WEX) as Stock Price Rose; Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) as Market Value Declined

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 24,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $202.13. About 304,588 shares traded or 4.04% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 4.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 6.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 1.63M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 23/03/2018 – MEXICO’S TELEVISA SAYS TELECOM REGULATOR HAS DETERMINED IT DOES NOT HAVE THE ELEMENTS TO DETERMINE TELEVISA HAS SUBSTANTIAL POWER IN THE MARKET FOR RESTRICTED TELEVISION AND AUDIO; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q REV. MXN22.81B, EST. MXN23.22B; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Victory Mgmt has 0.13% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 287,234 shares. Daruma Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 158,846 shares or 3.47% of the stock. Navellier Associates reported 13,322 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 15,700 shares. 54,851 are held by Smith Graham & Comm Inv Limited Partnership. Cambridge Investment Advisors invested in 2,016 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,402 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 17,039 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 32,890 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 4,813 shares. Endeavour Cap has invested 2.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,367 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 15,113 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 584,446 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares to 77,549 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

