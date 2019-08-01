Wisconsin Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $356,700 as Shares Declined; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position in Neogenomics (NEO) by $345,600 as Share Price Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 44,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 142,063 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 238,322 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 74,169 shares. California-based Eam Ltd Llc has invested 0.92% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.27% or 1.60 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 32,456 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 514,160 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 64,557 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard has 5.77M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 78,035 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 11,645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alphaone Invest Serv Llc reported 79,816 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.26 million shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 1.88 million shares.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares to 202,527 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Southport Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.07% or 874,432 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 214 shares. Davis R M reported 555,621 shares. The Nebraska-based Westchester Capital Management has invested 3.61% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Orleans La holds 1.98% or 31,118 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 24,793 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 0.01% or 864 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 2,912 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 54,917 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. New York-based Arrow has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.92% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 17.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.54M for 19.22 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.