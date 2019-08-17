Wisconsin Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL); As Kinross Gold (KGC) Share Price Rose, Holder Kopernik Global Investors Has Lowered Holding by $13.11 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 12.94 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KINROSS GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 17,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 16,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $254.3. About 271,146 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Walleye Trading Ltd Com invested in 0% or 201 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 116,537 shares. 3,963 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 42 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 52,285 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Df Dent And owns 758,329 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 44 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Nbw Capital Limited Co invested 1.43% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). North Star Asset Management Inc reported 0.33% stake. Voloridge Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 39 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 185 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14,600 shares to 27,125 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.