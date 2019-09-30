Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 1 0.00 18.33M -0.03 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 14 1.38 227.30M -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 1,262,049,022.31% -2.1% -1.5% Viavi Solutions Inc. 1,606,360,424.03% -5% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Viavi Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 1.03 beta which makes it 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Viavi Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average target price and a -7.74% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Viavi Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc. had bearish trend while Viavi Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Viavi Solutions Inc. beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.