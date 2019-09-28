Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 1 0.00 18.33M -0.03 0.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 11 2.83 32.22M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 1,256,253,855.12% -2.1% -1.5% Sierra Wireless Inc. 291,583,710.41% -6.2% -4%

Risk and Volatility

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s 0.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Sierra Wireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Summary

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.