Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

We are contrasting Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -0.03 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 149 3.82 N/A 5.32 31.17

Table 1 highlights Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7%

Volatility and Risk

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Motorola Solutions Inc. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Motorola Solutions Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s average target price is $172.6, while its potential downside is -2.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.4% of Motorola Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has -12.99% weaker performance while Motorola Solutions Inc. has 44.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.