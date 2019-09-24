Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -0.03 0.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -4.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Volatility & Risk

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cool Holdings Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Cool Holdings Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cool Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 5.1% respectively. Insiders held 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Cool Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Summary

Cool Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.