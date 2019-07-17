Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)

Both Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.63 N/A 0.00 1470.00 Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.43 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Communications Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -3.9% Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.2%

Volatility and Risk

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Communications Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. Its rival Communications Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 2.2 respectively. Communications Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Communications Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.2% and 37.9% respectively. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.4% of Communications Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -1.34% 0% -15.52% -22.63% -37.18% -16.95% Communications Systems Inc. -5.69% -5.05% 4.44% -7.24% -17.78% 38.92%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has -16.95% weaker performance while Communications Systems Inc. has 38.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc. beats Communications Systems Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.