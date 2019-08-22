Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Comparing side by side

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -0.03 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 201 2.54 N/A 7.83 26.93

Table 1 highlights Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Zebra Technologies Corporation 0.00% 33.6% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.41 beta means Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. Its rival Zebra Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zebra Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zebra Technologies Corporation is $225, which is potential 9.33% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 90.1%. About 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Zebra Technologies Corporation 12.21% 0.91% 2.81% 23.07% 54.19% 32.44%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has -12.99% weaker performance while Zebra Technologies Corporation has 32.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Zebra Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. Its products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. The company also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these products and services. In addition, it offers barcode scanners; specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification; real-time location systems; and related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, utilities, and application software. Further, the company provides maintenance, repair, product support, system installation and integration services, and other services. It serves retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and other end markets. The company sells its products through a network of resellers, distributors, and end users representing industrial, service, and government organizations. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.