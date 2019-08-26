Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Comparison side by side

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -0.03 0.00 Silicom Ltd. 34 1.73 N/A 2.58 12.44

In table 1 we can see Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Silicom Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Silicom Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. In other hand, Silicom Ltd. has beta of 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Silicom Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Silicom Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Silicom Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 47.4%. About 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 43% of Silicom Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. has weaker performance than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.