Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) Contrasting side by side

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 1 0.00 18.33M -0.03 0.00 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.00 4.82M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 1,256,253,855.12% -2.1% -1.5% Optical Cable Corporation 136,104,365.51% -15.4% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.41 beta means Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Optical Cable Corporation on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Optical Cable Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Optical Cable Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.7% of Optical Cable Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% are Optical Cable Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Optical Cable Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc. beats Optical Cable Corporation.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.