Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has 26.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.92% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -5.50% -3.90% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. N/A 2 1470.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.82%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -1.34% 0% -15.52% -22.63% -37.18% -16.95% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc. had bearish trend while Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.47. In other hand, Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s rivals beat Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.