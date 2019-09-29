Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Since Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (:) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 1 0.00 18.33M -0.03 0.00 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 1,259,447,574.55% -2.1% -1.5% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 0.52% respectively. 4.7% are Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.