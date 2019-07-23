Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Comparing side by side

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.63 N/A 0.00 1470.00 Digi International Inc. 12 1.40 N/A 0.39 30.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Digi International Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Digi International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Digi International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -3.9% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Digi International Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. Its rival Digi International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.2 respectively. Digi International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Digi International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.2% and 81.5%. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Digi International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -1.34% 0% -15.52% -22.63% -37.18% -16.95% Digi International Inc. -4.13% -5.66% -10.78% 1.98% -0.59% 17.24%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has -16.95% weaker performance while Digi International Inc. has 17.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.