Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Contrasting side by side

Both Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.03 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 20 0.55 N/A 0.49 29.08

Table 1 highlights Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CommScope Holding Company Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, CommScope Holding Company Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. CommScope Holding Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

CommScope Holding Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.29 consensus price target and a 111.55% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% are Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.