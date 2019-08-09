Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Contrasting side by side

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -0.03 0.00 Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.59 N/A 0.42 15.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Casa Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Casa Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and Casa Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Casa Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Casa Systems Inc. has an average price target of $11.5, with potential upside of 64.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares and 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Casa Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has stronger performance than Casa Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Casa Systems Inc. beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.