Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.03 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.99 N/A 0.54 34.56

Demonstrates Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wireless Telecom Group Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. AudioCodes Ltd.’s 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. Its rival AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AudioCodes Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% are Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99% AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has -12.99% weaker performance while AudioCodes Ltd. has 88.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.