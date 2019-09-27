Wipro LTD (WIT) Valuation Declined While Omers Administration Upped Position; Winfield Associates Increased Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding by $450,300

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 549.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 581,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 687,700 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 105,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 859,941 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS TO ENSONO; 27/03/2018 – Wipro Launches Texas Technology Center in Plano; 31/05/2018 – WIPRO INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING FORAYS INTO INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION SPACE; 30/04/2018 – Wipro Expands Science Education Fellowship Program for US School Teachers; 15/03/2018 – Activist hedge fund Elliott purchases Wipro stake; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q TOTAL COSTS 120.4B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Wipro LTD: Qlik IHL Summit 2018 2018; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MLN RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – ADDED 3 MORE ACCOUNTS OVER $75 MLN THIS QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 3.79 million shares traded or 31.72% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 250,446 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $114.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 910,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,600 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.