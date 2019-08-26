Wipro LTD (WIT) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Increased Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Puzo Michael J Trimmed Holding by $799,250

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, down from 83,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.74M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 09/04/2018 – WIPRO-TO SEE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY AT NET INCOME LEVEL OF 65-75 BASIS POINTS OF CONSOL REV FOR MARCH QTR 2018 DUE TO BANKRUPTCY FILED BY CLIENT; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS DEAL FOR 31.5 MLN RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Wipro Launches Texas Technology Center in Plano; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR IT SERVICES MARGIN WAS 14.4 PCT; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q REV. $2.02B TO $2.07B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “WILL HAVE SOFTNESS FOR COUPLE QTRS IN COMMUNICATION”; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES, EST. 21.27B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BLN RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL IT SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE 134.12 BLN RUPEES VS 134.02 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

