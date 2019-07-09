Wipro LTD (WIT) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.36 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Washington Trust Company Has Cut Its Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) Holding by $428,632; Share Value Rose

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 453,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 965,232 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SET FOR STEEPEST DROP IN 2 YEARS AFTER PROFIT MISSES EST; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Rev $2.1B; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 07/03/2018 – Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS TO ENSONO; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO-TO SEE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY AT NET INCOME LEVEL OF 65-75 BASIS POINTS OF CONSOL REV FOR MARCH QTR 2018 DUE TO BANKRUPTCY FILED BY CLIENT; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO REVISE 1Q OUTLOOK BASED ON ACTUAL DEAL CLOSING DATE; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 25; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – CO, ENSONO SIGNED LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY ADDRESS HYBRID IT REQUIREMENTS OF WIPRO

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (PNC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,895 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, down from 74,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 958,281 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.45 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,749 shares to 35,905 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) by 7,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $624,099 was made by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 7,900 shares to 52,100 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 73,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

