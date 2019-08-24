Wipro LTD (WIT) Share Value Declined While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Upped Its Position; Archon Partners Has Increased Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.72M shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 09/04/2018 – WIPRO – ESTIMATED THAT IMPACT OF INSOLVENCY PETITION FILED BY A TELECOM SERVICE PROVIDER CLIENT WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON BOTH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BLN RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS RE-APPOINTMENT OF IREENA VITTAL AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MLN; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Wipro Expands Science Education Fellowship Program for US School Teachers; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Infrastructure forays into automation solution business – Mint; 10/04/2018 – WIPRO, STATE BANK OF INDIA COMMIT TO GLOBAL EV FLEETS BY 2030; 21/05/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO GALLAGHER SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES NETOXYGEN SAAS FOR LOAN ORIGINATION

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56 million shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 39,131 shares to 869 shares, valued at $113,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL).