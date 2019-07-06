Wipro LTD (WIT) Holding Maintained by Nine Masts Capital Ltd; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Share Price Declined While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $12.44 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 25,663 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 1.24M shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Wipro Infrastructure forays into automation solution business – Mint; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES TO ENSONO FOR USD 4; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO REVISE 1Q OUTLOOK BASED ON ACTUAL DEAL CLOSING DATE; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO SOLD 63 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT TO ANTARIKSH SOFTTECH AS PART OF DIVESTURE OF UNIT; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – UNITS INCLUDE WIPRO TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA, WIPRO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUSTRIA, NEWLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES SARL, APPIRIO INDIA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES, EST. 139.24B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q IT Services Margin 14.4%; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BLN RUPEES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Llc holds 0% or 10,888 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 12,907 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has 21,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Moreover, Legal And General Grp Pcl has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). California Public Employees Retirement holds 12,344 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 17,661 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 9,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Citadel Limited holds 12,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 10,525 shares. Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.3% or 206,649 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 150 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.06% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

