Wipro LTD (WIT) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Position; Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased Position in Tesla (TSLA) as Stock Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 3,650 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 4.74M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/05/2018 – Tesla May Need To Raise $10 Billion In 2 Years To Keep Going; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tesla Model S collides into California police car; 19/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Peugeot boss faces toughest adversary yet in IG Metall; 10/05/2018 – A new Tesla video teases footage of factories, employees and the planned second generation Roadster; 26/04/2018 – Tesla said Jim Keller, the head of its low-voltage hardware, Autopilot software and infotainment, is leaving the automaker; 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm; 03/05/2018 – Tesla Bonds Fall Sharply After ‘truly Bizarre’ Earnings Call; Moody’s Still Expects Capital Raise This Year — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Tesla is accepting preliminary bids for supplier contracts on the Model Y, a compact crossover companion to the Model 3 sedan; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS WITNESSES INDICATED THE TESLA MODEL S DID NOT BRAKE PRIOR TO IMPACT; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 Gets Consumer Reports Endorsement After Brake Fix

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 10/04/2018 – WIPRO, STATE BANK OF INDIA COMMIT TO GLOBAL EV FLEETS BY 2030; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO AIRPORT IT WILL CONTINUE TO OUTSOURCE IT SERVICES OF INDIRA GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, NEW DELHI TO WIPRO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO MERGE 4 UNITS WITH ITSELF; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO -APPROVES SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION AMONG FOUR UNITS WITH WIPRO LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS IT SERVICES SEGMENT ADDED 58 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MARCH QTR; 29/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Wipro Ltd

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wipro Limited 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wipro Partners with Moogsoft to Deliver Next-Gen AIOps Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wipro and RiskLens Partner to Offer Cyber Risk Quantification Solutions to Clients Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wipro Launches Edge Artificial Intelligence Solutions Powered by Intel – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares to 307,965 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Triton Intl Ltd.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla catches fire after hitting tow truck – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tilson negative on Tesla – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Car Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Omnitracs To Collaborate With Cummins On Remote Software Solution – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.19% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Crosslink Cap Inc reported 25,759 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 755 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 181,364 shares. 716 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 15,020 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 335,427 shares. Whittier Trust reported 2,081 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 1.67M shares. Regent Invest Limited Liability Company reported 769 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,899 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP stated it has 28,685 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Millennium Llc invested in 236,961 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Com reported 1,872 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 658,930 shares to 668,630 shares, valued at $121.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. Musk Elon also bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.