Wipro Limited (WIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85 Xerox Corporation 32 0.70 N/A 2.06 15.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wipro Limited and Xerox Corporation. Xerox Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wipro Limited. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Wipro Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.48 beta means Wipro Limited’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Xerox Corporation is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wipro Limited. Its rival Xerox Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Wipro Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xerox Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Wipro Limited and Xerox Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Wipro Limited has a -1.83% downside potential and a consensus price target of $3.75. Xerox Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus price target and a 44.88% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Xerox Corporation looks more robust than Wipro Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wipro Limited and Xerox Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 91.3% respectively. About 79% of Wipro Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Xerox Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% Xerox Corporation -8.52% -11.42% -3.49% 13.99% 24.76% 62.45%

For the past year Wipro Limited has weaker performance than Xerox Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Xerox Corporation beats Wipro Limited.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.