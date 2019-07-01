Wipro Limited (WIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 5 0.00 N/A 0.20 22.32 Infosys Limited 10 3.86 N/A 0.50 20.62

Table 1 highlights Wipro Limited and Infosys Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Infosys Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wipro Limited. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wipro Limited has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Infosys Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Wipro Limited and Infosys Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% Infosys Limited 0.00% 24.1% 18.8%

Risk & Volatility

Wipro Limited’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Infosys Limited’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wipro Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infosys Limited are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Infosys Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wipro Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wipro Limited and Infosys Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Infosys Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Wipro Limited has a -13.39% downside potential and an average price target of $3.75. Competitively Infosys Limited has an average price target of $11, with potential upside of 3.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Infosys Limited is looking more favorable than Wipro Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Wipro Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 18.5% of Infosys Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 79% of Wipro Limited shares. Competitively, 18.2% are Infosys Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.86% 0.68% 2.67% 16.47% 25.93% 14.88% Infosys Limited 0% -1.7% -3.8% 10.08% 18.37% 9.73%

For the past year Wipro Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Infosys Limited.

Summary

Infosys Limited beats Wipro Limited on 10 of the 12 factors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.