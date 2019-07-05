Wipro Limited (WIT) EPS Estimated At $0.06; Houston American Energy (HUSA) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Analysts expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to report $0.06 EPS on July, 17 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. WIT’s profit would be $337.93 million giving it 18.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Wipro Limited’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 610,621 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Net $277M; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – EXPECT REVENUE FROM IT SERVICES BUSINESS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $2,015 MILLION TO $2,065 MILLION FOR JUNE QTR; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO – MEETING OF BOARD WILL BE HELD OVER APRIL 24-25, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.32 BLN RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CONSEQUENT TO THE SALE, CO HOLDS 11 PCT STAKE IN WIPRO AIRPORT IT; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS; 21/05/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS WIPRO GALLAGHER SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES NETOXYGEN SAAS FOR LOAN ORIGINATION; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q REV. $2.02B TO $2.07B

Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.77, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 7 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold holdings in Houston American Energy Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 715,393 shares, down from 2.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Houston American Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 0 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology , consulting, and business process services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.67 billion. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It has a 17.73 P/E ratio. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. The company has market cap of $12.71 million. The Company’s gas and oil properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in nine gross wells.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston American Energy Corp. for 23,983 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 62,811 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 115,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Gm Advisory Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 10,800 shares.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.0027 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2033. About 248,085 shares traded. Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has declined 6.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500.