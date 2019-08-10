Wipro Limited (WIT) At $3.97 Forms Top; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Increased Facebook (FB) Stake

Wipro Limited (WIT) formed multiple top with $4.21 target or 6.00% above today’s $3.97 share price. Wipro Limited (WIT) has $22.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 916,186 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MLN; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES TO ENSONO FOR USD 4; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 M; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS TO ENSONO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES, EST. 139.24B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “CONTINUE TO SEE SOFTNESS IN CONSUMER AND TELECOM VERTICALS”; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Rev $2.12B; 05/04/2018 – WIPRO TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS APRIL 25

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 2178.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd acquired 5,010 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 5,240 shares with $873,000 value, up from 230 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $550.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 500-999 USER/ACCT U.S. NSL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE ’17; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 22/03/2018 – Amichai Stein: #BREAKING: Israel Justice department is opening an investigation against Facebook after #CambridgeAnalytica; 25/05/2018 – Facebook and Google accused of ignoring GDPR rules; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony About Facebook’s User Agreement (Video)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) stake by 4,653 shares to 60,193 valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hp Enterprise Company stake by 27,205 shares and now owns 1,395 shares. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Hldgs Pte accumulated 194,151 shares. Jabodon Pt Com invested in 1.64% or 11,651 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.38% or 291,655 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 464,089 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Moreover, Impact Ltd Company has 2.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,275 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 9,829 shares stake. Cornerstone Cap reported 2,244 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 1.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Manhattan accumulated 54,804 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital Invsts invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Inc holds 1.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 17,178 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvey Capital has 9,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation owns 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,784 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc owns 4,832 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. Citigroup maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity. Shares for $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.