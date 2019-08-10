Wipro Limited (WIT) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 5 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85 Virtusa Corporation 49 0.85 N/A 0.34 130.64

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wipro Limited and Virtusa Corporation. Virtusa Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Wipro Limited. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Wipro Limited is presently more affordable than Virtusa Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wipro Limited and Virtusa Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Wipro Limited has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Virtusa Corporation has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wipro Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Virtusa Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Wipro Limited and Virtusa Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.54% for Wipro Limited with average price target of $3.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wipro Limited and Virtusa Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 90.4% respectively. Wipro Limited’s share held by insiders are 79%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Virtusa Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91%

For the past year Wipro Limited was more bullish than Virtusa Corporation.

Summary

Virtusa Corporation beats Wipro Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.