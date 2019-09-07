Wipro Limited (WIT) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85 Qudian Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 1.45 6.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wipro Limited and Qudian Inc. Qudian Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wipro Limited. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Wipro Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Qudian Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

Wipro Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qudian Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Qudian Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wipro Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Wipro Limited and Qudian Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wipro Limited’s upside potential is 0.27% at a $3.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wipro Limited and Qudian Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 18.4% respectively. Insiders owned 79% of Wipro Limited shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Qudian Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05%

For the past year Wipro Limited was less bullish than Qudian Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Qudian Inc. beats Wipro Limited.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.