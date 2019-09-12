Wipro Limited (WIT) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Comparison side by side

Both Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85 International Business Machines Corporation 139 1.63 N/A 11.99 12.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. International Business Machines Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Wipro Limited. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wipro Limited’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wipro Limited and International Business Machines Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% International Business Machines Corporation 0.00% 48.8% 7%

Risk and Volatility

Wipro Limited has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. International Business Machines Corporation’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wipro Limited are 2.7 and 2.6. Competitively, International Business Machines Corporation has 1.4 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wipro Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Business Machines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Wipro Limited and International Business Machines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 International Business Machines Corporation 0 4 5 2.56

The upside potential is 0.81% for Wipro Limited with average target price of $3.75. Competitively the average target price of International Business Machines Corporation is $158.56, which is potential 10.84% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that International Business Machines Corporation looks more robust than Wipro Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Wipro Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 58.4% of International Business Machines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 79% are Wipro Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are International Business Machines Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% International Business Machines Corporation -1.19% 5.98% 5.46% 10.31% 1.89% 30.41%

For the past year Wipro Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than International Business Machines Corporation.

Summary

International Business Machines Corporation beats Wipro Limited on 9 of the 12 factors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. The companyÂ’s Cognitive Solutions segment also offers data and analytics solutions, including analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, talent management solutions, and solutions tailored by industry; and transaction processing software that runs mission-critical systems in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; delivers system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software applications; and business process outsourcing services. Its Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides cloud, project-based, outsourcing, and other managed services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments. This segment also offers technical support, and software and solution support; and integration software solutions. The companyÂ’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system for z systems. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment plans, and loan financing services; short-term inventory and accounts receivable financing to suppliers, distributors, and remarketers; and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a strategic collaboration with ABB Ltd to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.