Wipro Limited (WIT) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 5 0.00 N/A 0.20 22.32 EPAM Systems Inc. 161 5.45 N/A 4.16 41.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Wipro Limited and EPAM Systems Inc. EPAM Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wipro Limited. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Wipro Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of EPAM Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Wipro Limited and EPAM Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 10.2%

Volatility and Risk

Wipro Limited has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EPAM Systems Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Wipro Limited is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, EPAM Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. EPAM Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wipro Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Wipro Limited and EPAM Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$3.75 is Wipro Limited’s average price target while its potential downside is -10.71%. Competitively EPAM Systems Inc. has an average price target of $167.33, with potential downside of -13.58%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Wipro Limited seems more appealing than EPAM Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wipro Limited and EPAM Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 0% respectively. About 79% of Wipro Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are EPAM Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.86% 0.68% 2.67% 16.47% 25.93% 14.88% EPAM Systems Inc. 0.36% -0.72% 14.35% 31.5% 36.19% 47.44%

For the past year Wipro Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than EPAM Systems Inc.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Wipro Limited.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.