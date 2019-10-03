Wipro Limited (WIT) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 4 1.76 1.40B 0.22 18.85 EPAM Systems Inc. 187 1.79 52.89M 4.48 43.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Wipro Limited and EPAM Systems Inc. EPAM Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wipro Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wipro Limited’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than EPAM Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wipro Limited and EPAM Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 37,787,794,542.36% 16.9% 11.2% EPAM Systems Inc. 28,339,495.26% 19.3% 14.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.48 beta indicates that Wipro Limited is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, EPAM Systems Inc. has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wipro Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, EPAM Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wipro Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wipro Limited and EPAM Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 0 0 0 0.00 EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively EPAM Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $213, with potential upside of 16.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Wipro Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of EPAM Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 79% of Wipro Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are EPAM Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05%

For the past year Wipro Limited has weaker performance than EPAM Systems Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors EPAM Systems Inc. beats Wipro Limited.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.