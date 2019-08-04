Wipro Limited (WIT) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Comparison side by side

Since Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) are part of the Information Technology Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 5 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85 CLPS Incorporation 8 1.26 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Wipro Limited and CLPS Incorporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Wipro Limited and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Wipro Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, CLPS Incorporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Wipro Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CLPS Incorporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Wipro Limited and CLPS Incorporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -6.95% for Wipro Limited with consensus price target of $3.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wipro Limited and CLPS Incorporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 0.8% respectively. 79% are Wipro Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has 73.82% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% CLPS Incorporation -1.82% -6.9% -34.07% -16.8% -64.47% 123.14%

For the past year Wipro Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Wipro Limited beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.