Wipro Limited (WIT) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Comparison side by side

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 4 1.75 1.40B 0.22 18.85 Accenture plc 194 2.76 635.74M 7.20 26.76

In table 1 we can see Wipro Limited and Accenture plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Accenture plc has higher revenue and earnings than Wipro Limited. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wipro Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 37,551,633,496.06% 16.9% 11.2% Accenture plc 327,414,121.65% 37.3% 17.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.48 beta means Wipro Limited’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Accenture plc on the other hand, has 1.04 beta which makes it 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wipro Limited. Its rival Accenture plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Wipro Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Accenture plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Wipro Limited and Accenture plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Accenture plc 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively Accenture plc has a consensus price target of $211.71, with potential upside of 10.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.3% of Wipro Limited shares and 73.1% of Accenture plc shares. 79% are Wipro Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Accenture plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57%

For the past year Wipro Limited was less bullish than Accenture plc.

Summary

Accenture plc beats on 11 of the 14 factors Wipro Limited.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.