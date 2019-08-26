Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Stock Declined While Monarch Partners Asset Management Boosted Its Position; Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lowered Position by $471,314 as Share Price Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 24,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 15,726 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 40,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 46,770 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #Bitcoin and the other major cryptocurrencies fall $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 20/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Bitcoin cash & Ripple both surging 13% today as the major cryptocurrencies continue their comeback this month $BCH $XRP $BTC $ETH; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR QUARTER OF $181.3 MLN, A SLIGHT INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC ETH.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 24/05/2018 – KFMB-TV: Tonys 2018: Ethan Slater on Bringing SpongeBob to Life on Broadway; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 177.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 42,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 67,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 24,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 70,555 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 125 shares. 99,668 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru holds 0% or 537 shares in its portfolio. 8,062 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 27,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 16,784 shares. 11,610 were reported by Sei Invests Co. 2.63M were reported by Vanguard Gp Inc. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust holds 0% or 19 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 36,849 shares. Kessler Invest Gru Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 7,688 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.03% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Paradigm Management holds 0.1% or 61,200 shares. 3,293 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 66,651 shares to 77,973 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 17,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI).

More notable recent Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ethan Allen Unveils New Uptown Look NYSE:ETH – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ethan Allen +9% after posting business update – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 109,172 shares to 123,081 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,160 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity.