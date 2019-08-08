Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Position Has Increased by Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc; Gmt Capital Increases Holding in Citigroup (C)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 177.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 42,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 67,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 24,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 558,929 shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 87,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 781,335 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.62M, up from 693,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14M shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 228,400 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $38.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 1,219 shares. Kistler stated it has 8,888 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 19,629 were reported by Iberiabank. Amg Natl Trust Bancorporation reported 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tcw Grp Inc reported 2.29M shares. Murphy Mngmt accumulated 35,084 shares. 2.09 million are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Valueact Limited Partnership holds 21.56% or 31.53M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.61% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11.36 million shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 0.53% stake. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 245,720 shares. L & S Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 4,721 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Argent Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). 6,763 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Stieven Limited Partnership reported 73,737 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd holds 4,159 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 4,982 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 6,394 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc owns 10,709 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Serv Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 84 shares. Basswood Cap Management Lc invested in 194,328 shares. Cornerstone owns 33 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership reported 27,483 shares stake. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated accumulated 23,540 shares.