Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to pay $0.25 on Aug 22, 2019; Hilltop Holdings Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:WTFC) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Wintrust Financial Corp’s current price of $71.74 translates into 0.35% yield. Wintrust Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 483,184 shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 20.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 4,564 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 17,277 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 21,841 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $133.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Wintrust Financial Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 264,260 were reported by Lord Abbett &. Barclays Public Lc reported 15,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 10,764 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 4,730 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 5,229 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 120,046 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 44,200 shares. Moreover, Proshare Ltd has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 11,880 shares. Advisors Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 23,035 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Ltd Com reported 0.68% stake. Aqr Management Lc stated it has 366,995 shares. 161,679 are held by Guggenheim Lc. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 0% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wintrust Financial had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity. $49,989 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) was bought by SWEENEY GARY D on Friday, July 19.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 6,360 shares to 14,557 valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 17,033 shares and now owns 116,914 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Kunst Michael R., worth $211,675.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 663 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 4,432 shares. Pinnacle Assocs owns 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 66,442 shares. Palladium Ltd reported 14,941 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 600 shares. 487 are owned by Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc. Stonebridge Capital Management stated it has 3,336 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Loomis Sayles Co LP holds 0.01% or 58,206 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 7,739 shares. Narwhal invested 0.39% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 10,098 shares. Moreover, Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,560 shares. Highlander Management Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,133 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 12.12% above currents $85.98 stock price. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PM in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12.