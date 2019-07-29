Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to pay $0.25 on Aug 22, 2019; Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 35 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 29 sold and reduced their stock positions in Compass Diversified Holdings. The institutional investors in our database now have: 17.92 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Compass Diversified Holdings in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 9.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:WTFC) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Wintrust Financial Corp’s current price of $71.74 translates into 0.35% yield. Wintrust Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 546,842 shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK

Among 2 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wintrust Financial had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of WTFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity. 747 Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares with value of $49,989 were bought by SWEENEY GARY D.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Countryside Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wintrust Financial Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2019 : JBHT, WTFC, SFBS, CSBR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 441.67% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. CODI’s profit will be $24.57 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Compass Diversified Holdings Closes Sale of Clean Earth – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Sale of Manitoba Harvest to Tilray – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 126,585 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING