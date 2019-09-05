Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Raised Its Holding; As American Woodmark (AMWD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $1.58 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 119,100 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, down from 138,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.27. About 159,868 shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 194,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, up from 178,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 417,609 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 2.38M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 15,100 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 41,493 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.22% or 23,540 shares in its portfolio. 213,491 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com has invested 0.02% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 317,315 shares. Citigroup has 14,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 16,337 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,010 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And invested in 6,657 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 22,487 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Laurion Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0.02% or 27,483 shares.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 701,925 shares to 474,932 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,800 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.77M for 12.25 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.13% or 68,577 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 96,089 shares. Brinker has invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,263 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 6,575 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,401 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 12 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 3,082 shares. 8,584 were reported by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability. Everence Cap Management Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 2,505 shares. 119,100 were reported by Skyline Asset Mngmt L P. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 18,600 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.