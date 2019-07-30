Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Share Value Declined While Argent Capital Management Cut Its Position by $776,262; As Noodles & Co (NDLS) Market Valuation Rose, Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped Position by $896,400

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 11,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 80,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 289,345 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.37M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 200,244 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 4.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.57 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $92.93M for 10.88 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.84% EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 25,010 shares to 69,571 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

