Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Reaches $70.30 After 8.00% Down Move; Rr Partners LP Has Trimmed By $550,800 Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake

The stock of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 180,205 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40

Rr Partners Lp decreased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp analyzed 16,200 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)'s stock declined 9.80%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 772,300 shares with $26.54M value, down from 788,500 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 713,642 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April

Among 5 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synovus Financial had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 22 by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Sunday, February 24 report.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year's $0.92 per share.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SNV’s profit will be $155.93 million for 8.77 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.02% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 8.50% or $0.13 from last year's $1.53 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Wintrust Financial Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 38,367 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 0.09% or 6,368 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.41% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 38,434 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Inc has 6,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 5,477 shares. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Argent Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.17% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Css Lc Il holds 12,184 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies holds 0.01% or 228,900 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 17,081 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Massachusetts Fin Ma reported 1.97 million shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 20,989 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 62,300 shares. 8,719 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 8.50% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $94.07M for 10.59 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.21% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $570,119 activity. Another trade for 3,482 shares valued at $252,863 was sold by ZIDAR THOMAS P. Another trade for 2,097 shares valued at $152,704 was made by CRANE TIMOTHY on Thursday, January 24. LARSON DAVID L sold $164,552 worth of stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial services and products to clients in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $3.98 billion. It operates in three divisions: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers.