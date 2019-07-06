Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

As Regional – Midwest Banks companies, Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial Corporation 72 3.15 N/A 5.95 12.13 KeyCorp 17 2.95 N/A 1.71 9.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Wintrust Financial Corporation and KeyCorp. KeyCorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wintrust Financial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wintrust Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Wintrust Financial Corporation and KeyCorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.1% KeyCorp 0.00% 12.6% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Wintrust Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. KeyCorp’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and KeyCorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 KeyCorp 0 3 2 2.40

Wintrust Financial Corporation's upside potential is 9.33% at a $80 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of KeyCorp is $18, which is potential 0.00% .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of KeyCorp are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Wintrust Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, KeyCorp has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wintrust Financial Corporation -3.42% -2.86% -0.95% -7.49% -21.89% 8.65% KeyCorp -3.55% -0.54% -3.55% -12.28% -17.81% 12.11%

For the past year Wintrust Financial Corporation was less bullish than KeyCorp.

Summary

Wintrust Financial Corporation beats KeyCorp on 8 of the 10 factors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial products and services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. It provides deposit products, such as non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings deposits, and domestic time deposits; loans comprising home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and ATMs, Internet banking, and other services. This segment is also involved in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment provides loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; small business administration loans; and financial solutions for hospitals, non-profits, educational institutions, and local government operations. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial insurance premium and life insurance premium financing services for businesses and individuals; short-term accounts receivable financing services; and payrolls data processing, billing, and cash management services to the temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, including trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage services, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 155 banking locations. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.