Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wintrust Financial Corporation has 91.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Wintrust Financial Corporation has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wintrust Financial Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.80% 1.10% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Wintrust Financial Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial Corporation N/A 71 12.32 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Wintrust Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Wintrust Financial Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.40 2.58

Wintrust Financial Corporation presently has an average target price of $80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.55%. The peers have a potential upside of 4.33%. With higher possible upside potential for Wintrust Financial Corporation’s competitors, equities research analysts think Wintrust Financial Corporation is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wintrust Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wintrust Financial Corporation 1.25% -2.51% -5.25% -0.72% -18.73% 7.6% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Wintrust Financial Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that Wintrust Financial Corporation is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Wintrust Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Wintrust Financial Corporation’s peers beat Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial products and services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. It provides deposit products, such as non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings deposits, and domestic time deposits; loans comprising home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and ATMs, Internet banking, and other services. This segment is also involved in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment provides loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; small business administration loans; and financial solutions for hospitals, non-profits, educational institutions, and local government operations. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial insurance premium and life insurance premium financing services for businesses and individuals; short-term accounts receivable financing services; and payrolls data processing, billing, and cash management services to the temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, including trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage services, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 155 banking locations. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.