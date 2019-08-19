Wintergreen Advisers Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $1.62 Million; Stock Rose; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder St Germain D J Co Decreased Its Stake

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.3. About 584,403 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 76,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 167,013 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 244,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.1. About 2.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 193,666 shares to 799,445 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB) by 38,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.