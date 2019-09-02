Wintergreen Advisers Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Lowered by $1.62 Million as Valuation Rose; Olstein Capital Management LP Position In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Has Raised

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,000 shares to 162,000 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 1.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Community And Investment has 3.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 133,278 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sigma Planning has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Violich Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,800 shares. Founders Fincl Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 1,768 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston has 0.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 978,287 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt accumulated 20,419 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 132,807 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.23% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 23,760 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability holds 1.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,520 shares. 439 were reported by Valley Advisers. Bbva Compass Financial Bank stated it has 26,131 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 3,161 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. North American Corporation accumulated 16,429 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 9,444 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Llc owns 3.31 million shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. Girard Prns Limited invested in 1.58% or 50,687 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stearns Financial Services Gru holds 4,809 shares. Cwm Limited Company stated it has 59,804 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc accumulated 331,295 shares. Whitnell And owns 26,916 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 0.36% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 74,831 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Hills Bank And Trust Communications invested 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Howard Management holds 0.24% or 10,227 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

