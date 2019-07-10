Wintergreen Advisers Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Holding Lifted by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $169.6. About 1.98M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 92,625 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4,820 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,321 was bought by BIRZER H KEVIN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & Co reported 1.76% stake. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.01% or 2,735 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 48,677 shares. Blackrock reported 500 shares. Da Davidson & reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc, Florida-based fund reported 94,387 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 1,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 9,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Financial accumulated 0% or 1,400 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited accumulated 51,260 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc owns 15,147 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated has 189,987 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Essex Invest invested in 788 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 9,218 shares to 245,309 shares, valued at $24.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,509 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

