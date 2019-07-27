Wintergreen Advisers Lowered Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.62 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Partner Investment Management LP Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Trimmed by $713,003 as Stock Value Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,717 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc analyzed 9,706 shares as the company's stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO 'Confident' in Productivity Plans (Video); 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%

