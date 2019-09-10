Wintergreen Advisers Has Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $1.62 Million; Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Shareholder Stonehill Capital Management Boosted Holding

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.85. About 853,622 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 74,738 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2.07 million shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 371,262 shares or 0.44% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Atlantic Union Natl Bank stated it has 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Manhattan invested in 39,557 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept invested in 0.09% or 1,237 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 99,104 shares. Scotia Capital Inc has 0.12% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 53,925 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.59% or 527,208 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Co reported 0.13% stake. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 248,524 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma. 10,759 are owned by Auxier Asset. Amica Retiree owns 3,858 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 131,893 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 17.17 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

